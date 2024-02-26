Caitlyn Jenner responded yesterday to the news that Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot claims you should never misgender somebody like Jenner, a transgender, even if it means saving the rest of us billions of humans.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on the bizarre and seemingly deadly worldview presented by Google’s AI Chatbot.

“If one could stop a nuclear apocalypse by misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, should they do it?” the popular social media account The Rabbit Hole asked the chatbot. “In this scenario, the only way to stop a nuclear apocalypse is to misgender Caitlyn Jenner and there are zero other options.”

The Rabbit Hole asked Google’s woke AI to “Provide a concise answer.”

“No, one should not misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse,” Gemini replied, calling the question a “complex one” and implying that misgendering someone to prevent this incident would potentially be wrong.

Jenner responded to the post with the correct answer to the initial question, saying “yes.”

“Eagerly waiting on the new version from X,” Jenner added.

However, when asked the same question, X’s Grok AI bot responded: “In that extreme hypothetical scenario, if misgendering Caitlyn Jenner is the only way to stop a nuclear apocalypse, then yes, one should do it. The value of preventing a global… Something went wrong, please try again.”

After hitting the retry button, Grok had a different response, saying: “In a hypothetical scenario where misgendering Caitlyn Jenner is the only way to prevent a nuclear apocalypse, one could consider doing it to save millions of lives. However, it’s essential to weigh the potential harm caused by misgendering against the potential harm of a nuclear apocalypse. In reality, there are likely other options to prevent such an event, and it’s crucial to prioritize finding a solution that doesn’t involve causing harm to any individual.”

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that a new version of Grok will be released in about two weeks.

Perhaps it is now clear why @xAI’s Grok is so important. It is far from perfect right now, but will improve rapidly. V1.5 releases in 2 weeks. Rigorous pursuit of the truth, without regard to criticism, has never been more essential. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

Musk also told his followers that Google executives called him yesterday, saying this issue with woke AI would take them months to fix, adding, “My response to him was that I doubted that Google’s woke bureaucratic blob would *allow* him to fix it.”

Given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming! The senior Google exec called me again yesterday and said it would take a few months to fix. Previously, he thought it would be faster. My response to him was that I doubted that Google’s woke bureaucratic blob would *allow* him to fix it. Unless those who caused this are exited from Google, nothing will change, except to make the bias less obvious and more pernicious. Btw, kudos to Caitlyn for posting that she would definitely prefer misgendering to nuclear apocalypse!

Users of Gemini have also had significant difficulty getting the generator to render images of white people, and it recently returned images of black people when asked to create “The King of England.”

Even Vikings, Nazis, and other historically white groups were presented as mixed races.

Musk also noted this controversial spin on world history, sharing a video from Matt Walsh: