JUST IN: New J6 Footage Raises More Troubling Questions – Bomb-Sniffing Dog Misses DNC ‘Pipe Bomb’ Just a Few Feet Away (VIDEO)

New J6 footage released showed a highly-trained bomb-sniffing dog missed the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ just a few feet away.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters on January 5, 2021. The alleged bomb was safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6 – however, there is no proof the bombs were even operable.

In fact, FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin reported in May 2023 that the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable. The bomb-sniffing canine missing the ‘pipe bomb’ gives credence to Kyle Seraphin’s reporting.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.







The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bomb.

The bomb-sniffing dog did not pick up any hits as it was just feet away from the so-called deadly bomb.

WATCH:

The FBI has told the public for 3+ years that the J5/6 “pipe bomber” planted the devices the night before. FBI brass insisted pipe bombs were viable—with black power—and deadly. So how did bomb sniffing canine miss DNC “bomb” just a few feet away at 9:50am? pic.twitter.com/ueyk85y6yA — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 13, 2024

Secret Service agents also miraculously didn’t seem concerned that a deadly ‘pipe bomb’ was discovered within close proximity to Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

MORE DNC J6 FOOTAGE About 90 minutes after a bomb sniffing canine and his handler walked past the area where the alleged “pipe bomb” was planted, Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail arrived at 11:25am. At least 6 vehicles and numerous agents, officers, and security guards also… pic.twitter.com/Se47VXASYm — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 13, 2024

Last month Darren Beattie of Revolver News joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the J6 footage showing how unconcerned Secret Service agents were after they found out about the so-called bomb.

Darren Beattie said what’s so shocking about the new footage is just how “utterly unconcerned both the metro PD and the Secret Service are about being informed that there was a pipe bomb literally within feet of them and within feet of their protectee, VP-elect Kamala Harris.”

The Secret Service allowed children to cross the street toward the bomb several minutes after it was discovered under the park bench.

Darren Beattie said according to sources who have seen the extended video, bomb robots showed up several minutes later and dismantled and diffused the pipe bomb.

However, a highly-trained bomb-sniffing canine somehow missed a bomb a few feet away that was deadly that it took robots to dismantle and diffuse.