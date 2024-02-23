Judge Engoron SEX MISCONDUCT SCANDAL Emerges?! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick recap.

STORY 1: Judge Engoron Accused of Banging Secretary of Opposing Counsel in Previous Case

STORY 2: HE’S SHOT: Biden Loses Battle with Teleprompter After His Brain Short-Circuits (VIDEO)

STORY 3: Montana State Attorney Moves to Drop Case Against Kolstad Family Amidst Public Outcry and Media Storm

STORY 4: WATCH: O’Keefe Strikes Again – IRS Official Tells O’Keefe Media Group Reporter That the IRS uses AI to Spy on Americans’ Bank Accounts: Is It Constitutional? “I doubt it,” says IRS Official Alex Mena

STORY 5: Turmoil at CBS — Catherine Herridge’s Firing Escalates as Network Seizes Files that May Expose Confidential Sources: Report

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below, as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.