Joe Rogan Strikes New Deal With Spotify Worth $250 Million – Leftists Hardest Hit

Joe Rogan has a new deal from Spotify to continue his podcast and it’s worth a whopping $250 million.

This news comes at the same time that media outlets are laying people off left and right. It just goes to show how far a person can go when they create something of value. Journalists are being laid off because the public increasingly doesn’t trust them and doesn’t want their product. Rogan, on the other hand, is creating a product that millions of people do want.

Leftists don’t want Rogan to be heard because he doesn’t play by their rules and sometimes talks to conservatives and even listens to them. There was one point where leftist employees of Spotify were demanding that their own company drop Rogan. That’s clearly not going to happen, ever.

The Hill reports:

Joe Rogan strikes $250M deal with Spotify, including distribution on YouTube Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster and media personality, has struck a fresh distribution deal with audio provider Spotify for “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The deal, estimated to be worth up to $250 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, involves an upfront minimum guarantee in addition to a revenue-sharing agreement based on advertising sales. In a deviation from his first deal with the company, under the new deal Spotify will sell ads for and distribute Rogan’s show in a video format on YouTube, the Journal noted. Rogan began podcasting in 2009 and has grown in popularity in the years since. He was propelled to megastar status with his first deal with Spotify in 2020, worth a reported $200 million. The former comedian and host of “Fear Factor” has sparked controversy on a number of occasions with his commentary on the coronavirus pandemic, politics and other current events. He faced particular backlash for spreading disinformation related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The left tried so hard to take him down. Look at how the NY Daily News describes him in this tweet.

Joe Rogan‘s controversial podcast will live to see another day — and more years — thanks to a new multi-million dollar contract. He signed a new deal with Spotify worth a reported $250 million.https://t.co/ThNsnuAClj — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 3, 2024

Rogan is only controversial to the left.