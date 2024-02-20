JUST IN: Joe Biden Trips TWICE as He Boards Air Force One Using SHORTER Staircase (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday departed Joint Base Andrews en route to Santa Monica, California to participate in a campaign reception.

Biden tripped twice as he boarded Air Force One despite using the shorter staircase!

He caught himself both times and avoided falling on his face.

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

According to The New York Times, a Secret Service agent is now “positioned at the bottom of the stairs” when Biden boards Air Force One.

Joe Biden "started taking a short flight of stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than a tall stairway wheeled up to a higher point on the plane, after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs."

According to The New York Times, a Secret Service agent is now "positioned at the bottom of the stairs" — even the short stairs — whenever Biden boards or disembarks to make sure he doesn't trip. pic.twitter.com/FNlGYMvawQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2024

Last year a report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

According to a report by Axios, White House insiders are secretly working to prevent feeble Joe Biden from falling down.

Via Axios:

Biden’s balance difficulties are likely the result of what his physician has diagnosed as “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.”

Biden works out many mornings with physical therapist Drew Contreras, who also worked with former President Obama.

Biden’s doctor has recommended exercises for balance, which he called “proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.”

What the maneuvers entail is unclear.

“I have never heard the term ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.’ It is not a clinical term in standard use,” said Professor James Gordon, associate dean and chair of the Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California.

Biden’s aides came up with this plan after he took a bad fall climbing the stairs to Air Force One a couple years ago.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

Joe Biden is 81 years old and in bad shape yet the Democrats are running him again!