Italian TV Brutally Mocks Feeble Joe Biden (Video)

by
Screen Image/Source: Nove Canale 9

Everyone is laughing at the United States and the pathetic leadership of dementia Joe.

A clip shared on X from Italian TV shows what the world really thinks of old Joe.

As the skit opens, a wandering Biden misses the podium multiple times while in a state of confusion.

The Biden character opens his remarks by mistaking Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the deceased former leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, and then names former NBA star Michael Jordan.

“I said to the president of Israel, Mikhail Gorbachev…” he says. “Sorry, Michael Jordan, when he went to the moon…long shot from Dallas.”

“Sorry, it wasn’t the moon, it was Mars. ‘Mars Attacks.’ Beautiful film where Netanyahu sang, ‘Somewhere over the garage,’” the performance went on before a briefcase representing the nuclear football was pulled out and opened to reveal a giant red button.

“I forgot to take the pills!” he yells before pushing a button and then the screen cut to an explosion.

Watch:

You won’t see American comedians daring to state the obvious.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.