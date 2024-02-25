Italian TV Brutally Mocks Feeble Joe Biden (Video)

Everyone is laughing at the United States and the pathetic leadership of dementia Joe.

A clip shared on X from Italian TV shows what the world really thinks of old Joe.

As the skit opens, a wandering Biden misses the podium multiple times while in a state of confusion.

The Biden character opens his remarks by mistaking Israeli President Isaac Herzog with the deceased former leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, and then names former NBA star Michael Jordan.

“I said to the president of Israel, Mikhail Gorbachev…” he says. “Sorry, Michael Jordan, when he went to the moon…long shot from Dallas.”

“Sorry, it wasn’t the moon, it was Mars. ‘Mars Attacks.’ Beautiful film where Netanyahu sang, ‘Somewhere over the garage,’” the performance went on before a briefcase representing the nuclear football was pulled out and opened to reveal a giant red button.

“I forgot to take the pills!” he yells before pushing a button and then the screen cut to an explosion.

Watch:

Italian TV just aired this skit mocking Joe Biden and his cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/uAMai8BBTQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024

You won’t see American comedians daring to state the obvious.

Italian TV is mocking Joe Biden more ruthlessly than any American comedians are. This is what the world thinks of Biden, they’re all laughing at us. This is what SNL would be doing if they weren’t Democrat propagandists: pic.twitter.com/3VdtrvofWa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2024