Illinois Lawmaker Proposes Labeling Parents Abusers for Denying Minor Children Sex Changes

Radical Illinois State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Naperville) has proposed House Bill 4876 to amend current legislation, the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act, to say an “abused child” is one whose parents deny abortion services, or “gender-affirming services.”

The definition of an abused child under the proposed bill is “a child whose parent or immediate family member, or any person responsible for the child’s welfare, or any individual residing in the same home as the child, or a paramour of the child’s parent denies the child access to necessary medical care, including, but not limited to, primary care services, abortion services, or gender-affirming services.”

The bill also states that healthcare providers would not face any form of disciplinary action if they were to perform services sought out by minors without parental consent.

Shannon Adcock, founder of Awake Illinois, has spoken out against the bill, which is an assault on parental rights.

Adcock told The Center Square, “In Illinois, parents who are considered child abusers can lose custody of their children if in this case they do not affirm transgender drugs, surgical procedures such as penis and breast removal, this is incredibly radical.”

Awake Illinois further shared, “Rep. Anne Stava-Murray ought to meet with just one detransitioner, such as Chloe Cole. Chloe is traveling around the country to sound the alarm on the harms she endured from this medical misadventure known as ‘gender affirming care.’ Rep. Stava-Murray needs to be educated on the reality of children who are harmed by this for-profit industry that tells children they are born into the wrong body. No child can consent to puberty blockers. Not to mention, parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children.”

Stava-Murray took to Facebook to justify her insanity but Illinois residents are pushing back.

The measure currently remains in the House Rules Committee.

#HB4876 will further erode #parentalrights in IL.

These rights aren’t partisan.

They aren’t granted by government.

They are fundamental. We will fight this evil together.#opposeIL4876

Stay tuned to @awakeIL social media, blog, & livestreams for updates & calls of action. https://t.co/4ZlUMl3CxL pic.twitter.com/pb8pLU9BCv — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) February 10, 2024

You can read the full bill here.