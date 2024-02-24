Illegal Immigrant in Virginia Charged with Producing Child Pornography

An illegal alien in Virginia has been charged with multiple counts related to producing child pornography.

Gherson Gonzales Hernandez, 24, of Honduras, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts related to child pornography material and two counts of unlawful creation of a videographic or still image of a minor, according to a report from Fox 5 DC.

The unlawful filming charge is related to an incident in August 2019.

“Arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5 on Friday state the warrants for the child pornography charges were issued Feb. 8, and they were connected to a Nov. 2023 offense,” the report explains. “The warrants also list a Springfield home address for the suspect, though neighbors FOX 5 spoke with Friday did not recognize him.”

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations spokesperson James Covington provided the station with the following statement: