Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Lash Out at Special Counsel, Claim Photos on iPhone Are Sawdust, Not Crack Cocaine

Hunter Biden’s lawyers lashed out at Special Counsel Dave Weiss and claimed photos on Hunter’s iPhone are sawdust, not crack cocaine.

The Justice Department last Tuesday released photos from Hunter Biden’s iPhone showing his use of cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Last year, Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He faced indictment in a Delaware court on three counts relating to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

These charges include one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that his then-lover and deceased brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

Five years after Hallie Biden discarded his firearm in a trash can behind a Delaware grocery store, the weapon underwent further examination by FBI officials, according to the New York Post.

According to a court filing by Special Counsel David Weiss, FBI agents retrieved the sealed Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver from a state police vault. They photographed the weapon and noticed white powder on the pouch that contained the firearm.

The DOJ released photos from Hunter Biden’s iPhone showing his illicit drug use to prove he was addicted to drugs while he lied about it on a federal firearm form.

Hunter’s lawyers attacked the special counsel in a court filing on Tuesday.

“Mistaking sawdust for cocaine sounds more like a storyline from one of the 1980s Police Academy comedies than what should be expected in a high-profile prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer said in a court filing.

