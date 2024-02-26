Houthis Knock Out Underwater Cables, Disrupt Communications Between Arabian Gulf and Asia

The aerial campaign waged by Joe Biden’s DoD and his Western allies against the Shia Islamist group Ansar Allah – popularly known as Houthis – seems not to be working at all.

Not only the attacks against ships in the Red Sea are intensifying, but it now arises that the Houthis are also waging war at the bottom of the sea – and we are not talking about simple underwater drones.

Read: BREAKING: Houthi Missile Hits a US-Owned Cargo Ship in the Red Sea

Israeli press reports that four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have destroyed in recent months.

The attacks are presumed to have been waged by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Jerusalem Post reported:

“The successful targeting of the four cables, which are believed to belong to the AAE-1, Seacom, EIG, and TGN systems, marks a serious disruption of communications between Europe and Asia.”

Read: BREAKING: US and UK Attack Iran-Backed Houthi Positions in Yemen

The disruption will mostly affect the Gulf states and India.

“The AAE-1 cable connects East Asia to Europe via Egypt, connecting China to the West through countries such as Pakistan and Qatar.”

The Europe India Gateway (EIG) cable system connects southern Europe to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, the UAE, and India, while the Seacom cable connects Europe, Africa, and India.

“Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement, which is not the internationally recognized government of the Arab country but which controls its most populous segments, has been attacking international trade for months, proclaiming solidarity with Palestinians as Israel wages war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The United States, United Kingdom, and allies have begun in recent months to take offensive actions against the Houthis in response to attacks, but the missile, helicopter, and underwater drone assaults on merchant ships have continued.”

Three months after the Houthis started attacking merchant vessels, Egypt is now asking Houthis to attack only Israeli ships.

Globes reported:

“Estimates are that the damage to communications activities is significant but not critical because other cables pass through the same region linking Asia, Africa and Europe that have not been hit. The repair of such a large number of underwater cables may take at least eight weeks according to estimates and involve exposure to risk from the Houthi terror organization. The telecommunications companies will be forced to look for companies that will agree to carry out the repair work and probably pay them a high risk premium.

[…] Senior executives at international communications and underwater cable companies have posted reports about the damage on LinkedIn and X.”

Read more: