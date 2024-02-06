House Rules Committee Votes 8-4 to Move Mayorkas Impeachment Vote to House Floor for Committing High Crimes and Misdemeanors

The House Rules Committee voted 8-4 to move the Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment case to the House floor for a full vote.

H. Res. 863 calls for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The House Rules Committee tweeted this out late Monday night.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia submitted the resolution back on November 13, 2023.

Resolution 863 states.

Impeaching Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Resolved, That Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States of America, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate:

Articles of impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States of America in the name of itself and of the people of the United States of America, against Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States of America, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Here is the full text of the resolution.

The vote will take place on Thursday.

Mayorkas broke the law. That is obvious.

