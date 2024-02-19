House Panel Issues Subpoena for Penny Pritzker, Others, Over “Continued Failure” to Comply with Harvard Antisemitism Probe

Democrat mega-donor Penny Pritzker serves as the Board Chair for Harvard University.

Billionaire Bill Ackman called on Pritzker and Harvard’s entire board to resign after the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay.

He criticized the decision by Pritzker and the board to back Gay despite her disastrous testimony in front of the House Education Committee, where she failed to condemn students on campus calling for the genocide of Jews, as well as nearly 50 allegations of plagiarism against her.

Now, the House Education and Workforce Committee has issued subpoenas for Pritzker and other top school officials over their “continued failure” to comply with its antisemitism probe.

In January, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) sent a letter to Pritzker and Interim President Alan Garber on Tuesday, expressing “grave concerns regarding the inadequacy of Harvard’s response to the antisemitism on campus” and demanding answers.

Harvard had until last Wednesday to provide a batch of “priority documents” to the Committee but did not comply with the deadline.

The New York Post reports:

“Harvard has repeatedly failed to satisfy the Committee’s request within a reasonable timeframe, despite being afforded several accommodations, including being given the opportunity to submit productions on a rolling basis, being offered multiple deadline extensions and having priority documents identified by the Committee,” the panel’s chairwoman, Virginia Foxx (R-NC), said in a letter accompanying the subpoenas to the three officials. Foxx accused the school of obstructing the investigation while tolerating antisemitism on campus. ****** Harvard has so far provided the panel with over 2,500 pages of documents, about 40% of which was already publicly available — but has come up short with certain requests, according to Foxx. The committee chairwoman said in a statement she was “extremely disappointed” in Harvard’s apparent stonewalling, stating what has been sent over so far is “severely insufficient.”

The subpoena compels the production of documents and communications outlined in the letter by March 4, 2024.

Read the full letter below:

Narvekar Docs by Richard Pollina