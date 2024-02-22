Hmm… Former Dem Rep. Tulsi Gabbard – Who Was Mentioned as a Possible Trump VP Pick – Will Headline Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Next Month

Earlier this week President Trump sat down for an interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News.

During the interview Laura Ingraham asked Donald Trump about possible Trump running mates in 2024. Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Byron Donalds, Tim Scott, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard were names that Ingraham mentioned.

When asked about these names, President Trump agreed that these names were on his short list.

Obviously, this generated a lot of speculation. It should be noted that Laura brought the names up, not President Trump.

Sean Hannity actually quizzed Tulsi Gabbard in 2023 about her vice presidential aspirations.

So, this is interesting, Tulsi Gabbard is going to headline a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago next month.

The Hill reported:

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is slated to appear at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort next month.

According to an invitation shared exclusively with The Hill, Gabbard is set to be the keynote speaker at the 917 Society’s annual fundraiser on March 7 for a night in Palm Beach “celebrating the Constitution.”

The event comes after Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican nomination, acknowledged Gabbard is under consideration to be his vice presidential choice among several other contenders.

Dinner for the event costs $1,250, according to the invite.

Gabbard retired from Congress in 2021 after representing the Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. She spent much of her time in office as part of the progressive coalition, pushing further to the left than many of her liberal counterparts in the House.

