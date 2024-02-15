HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Shuffles Around Jill Biden’s Tacky Valentine’s Day Decorations Like a Lost Old Man (VIDEO)

Jill Biden once again decorated the White House lawn with a tacky Valentine’s Day display.

Joe and Jill Biden were spotted walking around the ugly decorations Wednesday evening.

Biden shuffled through the decorations as a reporter shouted a question about the Kansas City shooting.

It took 20 seconds for Biden to respond. He slurred his words as he told the reporter he would have more information on the shooting later.

WATCH:

Why did it take Biden almost 20 seconds to respond? pic.twitter.com/pM99YgsHBw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2024

He’s gone.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Wanna get a picture?" JILL, ED.D.: "No — we did." *shuffles back inside* pic.twitter.com/NYAbDVQLR6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2024

Jill Biden previously decorated the White House lawn with cardboard cutouts of their pets.

"Three things shall last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13 From our family to yours: Happy Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/h6jBuDy9ro — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2022

Jill Biden is known for her ugly, tacky decorations.

Her Christmas decorations are THE WORST.





