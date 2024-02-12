HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Says It’s Trump’s Fault “A Million People” Died From Covid (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.

“We’re making real progress in red counties and blue counties! … We’re making a big difference bringing this country together and not tearing it apart!” Biden said after demonizing millions of Trump supporters.

Biden falsely claimed the cost of gas has fallen because of his policies.

“Costs have fallen from everything from a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk!” Biden said.

This is a brazen lie.

Overall costs are up more than 17% because of Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies. The price per gallon of gas is still 30% higher than when Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden also said it’s Trump’s fault that Americans died of Covid.

“After we, uh, the fella who’s running again, I’m — after he did not move on making sure that we dealt with vaccinating the American public, we ended up losing over a million people dead,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden is confused — again: "After we, uh, the fella who's running again, I'm — after he did not move on making sure that we dealt with vaccinating the American public, we ended up losing over a million people dead"

Trump rolled out ‘Operation Warp Speed’ and the first Covid vaccine was administered shortly after the 2020 election. Trump left office a month after the Covid vaccine became available to the public.

Big Pharma lied about the efficacy of the experimental Covid vaccine.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in November sued Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse.