HE’S SHOT: Biden Loses Battle with Teleprompter After His Brain Short-Circuits (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks in Los Angeles on his plan to ‘cancel’ student loans ahead of the 2024 election.

Of course, the student loans are not actually canceled. Biden is just transferring the financial burden to middle-class Americans who never went to college.

Biden struggled during his remarks and lost a battle with his teleprompter.

WATCH:

Biden tried to drop his usual line about his dad and he bungled it too. His brain short-circuited.

“My dad used to say, ‘Joey a, uh, a paycheck is about more than a, uh, a job is about more than a paycheck,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden earlier Wednesday visited a restaurant in Los Angeles. He shuffled around confused while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had to intervene and answer questions on his behalf.

Biden is in such bad shape that the special counsel l investigating his stolen classified documents scandal referred to Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Special Counsel Robert Hur decided against charging Joe Biden with crimes because he is not competent to stand trial.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

