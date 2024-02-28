The Health Care Cyber Attack That is Still Disrupting Operations My Be a Test Run for a Bigger Event (VIDEO)



There are still many questions surrounding the cyber attack on United Health’s Change Healthcare. The company is responsible for processing medical requests from doctors around the country. The hack is limiting medical professionals from ordering lab tests and prescription drugs. Days after the initial hack was uncovered, the industry is still grappling with substantial disruptions that could cost lives.

There is little reporting on this attack. The lack of media coverage is by design.





There is debate among cyber investigators over who is responsible for the attack. Is it a nation-state like Russia or China, or is it the group that is claiming responsibility, the Black Car ransomware gang? Either way, it is clear this is just a preview of what is to come. Could this be a test run to shut down our entire hospital system in America? My fear is, yes.