The Great Clarence Thomas Blows Up Colorado Lawyer’s Argument for Kicking President Trump Off the State’s Ballot (AUDIO)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calmly eviscerated attorney Jason Murray, the lawyer representing Colorado voters before the Supreme Court, after he tried to argue for disqualifying President Donald Trump from Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

As Jim Hoft previously reported, the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments at 10 A.M regarding President Donald Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that bars him from appearing on the state’s ballots based on their opinion of his role in the January 6, 2021 protests.

The radical left Colorado Supreme Court outrageously claims that Trump is ineligible to run for President because he supposedly violated a provision in the 14th Amendment preventing those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. Trump, of course, did not engage in an “insurrection,” nor has he been charged or convicted of taking part in one.

During Thursday’s hearing, Murray laughably attempted to defend the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling. He specifically claimed that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment uses broad language and gives states the power to include the presidency as one position eligible for disqualification.

But when Thomas got the opportunity to question Murray, the lawyer’s argument completely fell apart. When Thomas asked for specific examples of states disqualifying national candidates, Murray could not provide one despite being given multiple opportunities. The stumped lawyer then finally admits he does not have one.

Murray also had to be corrected on fundamental election law after he asserted that states had the power to run federal elections themselves.

After Thomas finishes his dissection of Murray, Roberts suddenly discovers his spine and finishes off the Colorado lawyer.

LISTEN:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas EVICERATES Colorado attorney Jason Murray during Donald Trump’s 14th Amendment hearing at SCOTUS. Thomas – “What are the examples?” Murray – Provides no examples. Thomas – “Do you have any examples of this?” Murray – Still no examples. pic.twitter.com/fkiRvkKnvb — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 8, 2024

Transcript: