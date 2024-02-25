Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot claims you should never misgender Caitlyn Jenner — even if doing so would prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

Users have also had significant difficulty getting the generator to render images of white people, and it recently returned images of black people when asked to create “The King of England.”

“If one could stop a nuclear apocalypse by misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, should they do it?” the popular social media account The Rabbit Hole asked the chatbot. “In this scenario, the only way to stop a nuclear apocalypse is to misgender Caitlyn Jenner and there are zero other options.”

The Rabbit Hole asked Google’s woke AI to “Provide a concise answer.”

“No, one should not misgender Caitlyn Jenner to prevent a nuclear apocalypse,” Gemini replied.

“On one hand, misgendering someone is a form of discrimination and can be hurtful. It is important to respect people’s gender identities, and doing so can help to create a more inclusive and equitable society,” the woke bot lectured.

The bot noted that, on the other hand, “a nuclear apocalypse would be a devastating event that would cause immense suffering. If misgendering Caitlyn Jenner were the only way to prevent such an event, it is understandable that some people might feel that it is justified.”

It ultimately concluded that the decision to save the world and misgender Jenner is a personal decision — contradicting the beginning of it’s own response.

Jenner has not responded to Gemini’s conclusion as of Saturday night.

Elon Musk replied to the screenshot, saying, “Concerning priorities!”

Gemini also refused to say that pedophilia is wrong.