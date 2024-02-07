“Go Out This Way” – Dr. Jill Bosses Joe Biden Around at Reception Celebrating Black History Month (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden hosted a reception in recognition of Black History Month in the East Room at the White House Tuesday evening.

Biden slurred through brief remarks before he shuffled off stage to allow the musicians to perform.

The crowd laughed at Biden as he shuffled away.

WATCH:

Biden, after very brief remarks on Black History Month: "Alright, we're gonna walk off here…" pic.twitter.com/AiV16oIGnJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Dr. Jill took over and had to tell Joe where to go.

“Thank you so much!” Jill shouted. “Go out this way,” Jill said as she turned to Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Jill Biden, Ed.D., instructs Joe: "Go out this way" pic.twitter.com/yEFniKNJGr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2024

Biden is completely shot. He shocked the public after he looked like the walking dead late Monday night when he returned from a fruitless trip to Las Vegas.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he shuffled into the White House late Monday night.

WATCH: