“Go Out This Way” – Dr. Jill Bosses Joe Biden Around at Reception Celebrating Black History Month (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden hosted a reception in recognition of Black History Month in the East Room at the White House Tuesday evening.

Biden slurred through brief remarks before he shuffled off stage to allow the musicians to perform.

The crowd laughed at Biden as he shuffled away.

WATCH:

Dr. Jill took over and had to tell Joe where to go.

“Thank you so much!” Jill shouted. “Go out this way,” Jill said as she turned to Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Biden is completely shot. He shocked the public after he looked like the walking dead late Monday night when he returned from a fruitless trip to Las Vegas.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he shuffled into the White House late Monday night.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.