Globalist Pope Francis Finally Forced To Investigate Famed Jesuit Artist Rupnik for Spiritual, Psychological and Sexual Abuse

After Globalist Pope Francis chose for his Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (a.k.a. Holy Office) a fellow Argentinean who authored several inappropriate and even erotic books, and had been credibly accused of covering up sexual abuse allegations in his diocese, we all braces for the worst.

And it came, in the case of Jesuit celebrated artist Marko Rupnik, who is only now being investigated for the multiple allegation against him, after pressure from various sectors of the Church became stronger than the protection that Francis and his Jesuits were offering him.

Gloria Branciani, one of the first women who accused Rupnik of spiritual, psychological and sexual abuse went public again.

She appeared at a news conference with one of the most prominent Vatican-accredited lawyers in Rome, Laura Sgro.

Branciani told her story in public for the first time, detailing the alleged abuses of Rupnik, including his fondness for three-way sex ‘in the image of the Trinity’, a grave perversion of Catholic doctrine known as ‘false mysticism’.

Associated Press reported:

“Rupnik has not commented publicly about the allegations, but his Rome art studio has said the allegations were unproven and media reports about the case a defamatory ‘lynching’.

Rupnik’s mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Catholic shrine in Lourdes, France, the forthcoming cathedral in Aparecida, Brazil, and the Redemptoris Mater chapel of the Apostolic Palace.

The Jesuits kicked him out of the order last year after he refused to respond to allegations of spiritual, psychological and sexual abuses by about 20 women, most of whom, like Branciani, were members of a Jesuit-inspired religious community he co-founded in his native Slovenia that has since been suppressed.”

Branciani first denounced Rupnik in 1993. She believed that the pope was still in the dark about the details, and that even he would be served by the truth.

“’He (Rupnik) was always protected by everyone, and everything that you could accuse him of was either minimized or denied’, she said. ‘We hope that our testimony will stimulate a greater transparency and a consciousness by everyone, and also maybe the pope, who wasn’t really aware of the facts that occurred’.

The Vatican dicastery handles crimes of sexual abuse of minors as well as sacramental crimes. In the 1950s, it sanctioned a French Dominican priest, the Rev. Thomas Philippe, for false mysticism and other crimes after he perverted Catholic spirituality, religious art and sex to justify his abuse of women by claiming that Jesus and Mary were involved in incestuous sexual relationships.”

The Guardian reported:

“’We were all young girls, full of ideals’, Kovac said during a press conference in Rome. ‘But these very ideals, together with our training in obedience, were exploited for abuses of various kinds: of conscience, of power, spiritual, psychic, physical and often sexual’.”

Both women reported Rupnik to senior Catholic church officials in the early 1990s, but were rebuffed and dismissed.

“Rupnik was excommunicated in 2020 for absolving a woman with whom he had sex; the absolution of a “sexual accomplice” is among the most serious crimes under canon law. But he was reinstated two weeks later after he repented.

In 2022, allegations against Rupnik made by nine women were dismissed by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), citing the canonical statute of limitations.

It was only later that year, after it was reported in the press that Rupnik had been treated with ‘kid gloves’ by the church, that the Jesuits issued a public call for victims to come forward. Rupnik was finally expelled from the order in June 2023 after the ‘degree of credibility’ of the allegations against him was found to be ‘very high’.”

Vatican News reported:

“The Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has contacted several institutions over the past months to obtain documentation related to Fr. Marko Rupnik, a Slovenian-born former Jesuit and artist.”

The Holy See confirmed that the investigation has been ‘expanded’.

“On October 27, Pope Francis entrusted the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith with the task of examining the case, after deciding to ‘waive the statute of limitations to allow the proceedings to take place’.

The decision was taken after the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, in September, sent the Pope some reports it had received regarding ‘serious problems’ in the handling of the Rupnik case and ‘the lack of closeness to the victims’.”

