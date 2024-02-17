Glenn Beck Lists the TOP TEN Times That Joe Biden Has Acted Like a Dictator

by

Democrats have spent years accusing Trump of wanting to be a dictator, but it’s a clear case of projection.

Joe Biden has actually acted like a dictator at least ten times and Glenn Beck recently laid out the examples in a thread on Twitter/X.

Beck brought all of the receipts for this. See below:

Remember the eviction moratorium?

Vaccine mandates, anyone?

How about student loans?

Remember this Orwellian move?

Biden’s entire energy agenda is questionable.

Land grabs…

Going after parents.

Going after pro-life demonstrators.

Censorship.

Forcing the trans issue in schools.

And of course, what he is trying to do to Trump.

Does any of this even occur to Democrats and their media allies?

