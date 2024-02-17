Glenn Beck Lists the TOP TEN Times That Joe Biden Has Acted Like a Dictator

Democrats have spent years accusing Trump of wanting to be a dictator, but it’s a clear case of projection.

Joe Biden has actually acted like a dictator at least ten times and Glenn Beck recently laid out the examples in a thread on Twitter/X.

Beck brought all of the receipts for this. See below:

Time and time again, President Biden has acted like the dictator that the Left keeps insisting Trump was and will be again. Here are just my top 10 moments : — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Remember the eviction moratorium?

Dictator Move 1: The eviction moratorium. Remember when Biden simply ignored property rights and banned landlords from evicting tenants during the pandemic? Ultimately, the Supreme Court correctly struck it down. pic.twitter.com/KkaHvg5JjS — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Vaccine mandates, anyone?

Dictator Move 2: The vaccine mandates. In Sept. 2021, Biden declared “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” His executive order required vaccines for ALL federal workers/contractors, healthcare workers, the military, and all employers with 100 or more employees. SCOTUS struck it down. pic.twitter.com/b72jLEeuaV — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

How about student loans?

Dictator Move 3: Canceling student loans. In true dictator style, Biden ignored a Supreme Court decision and pushed forward with his plan to "forgive" student loan debt. Just a few weeks ago, he canceled another $5 billion for a grand total of $136 billion. pic.twitter.com/tTiJcLcJjq — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Remember this Orwellian move?

Dictator Move 4: The “Disinformation Governance Board.” In 2022, Biden named Nina Jankowicz (who called the Hunter Biden laptop story “a Trump campaign product”)

as his first censorship czar. When the board was later shelved, WaPo blamed it on “right-wing attacks.” pic.twitter.com/DuN0MZpY4k — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Biden’s entire energy agenda is questionable.

Dictator Move 5: Destroying American energy. Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopped new oil/natural gas leasing on public lands/offshore, and drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level since 1984. But at least he allowed Venezuela to resume pumping… pic.twitter.com/c8WRWXHoak — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Land grabs…

Dictator Move 6: Biden’s massive land grab. The administration’s “30×30” plan aims to “protect” at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. So far, it has SEIZED — not protected — 1.5 million acres. You can thank the Center for American Progress and Biden’s next Climate Czar,… pic.twitter.com/wFF5x4ZHYH — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Going after parents.

Dictator Move 7: Naming parents “domestic terrorists.” In 2021, the National School Boards Association asked Biden to classify alleged threats from angry parents as “domestic terrorism.” But it turns out the NSBA COORDINATED with the WH and DOJ on the letter. AG Merrick Garland… pic.twitter.com/IqnZXDkdgB — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Going after pro-life demonstrators.

Dictator Move 8: Targeting pro-life demonstrators. Last year, @SenMikeLee questioned AG Garland about why the DOJ was sentencing peaceful pro-life protesters to JAIL and NOT pro-abortion attackers. Garland’s excuse? They just can’t seem to track down those leftist perpetrators! pic.twitter.com/5J6xb8YECX — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Censorship.

Dictator Move 9: Censoring YOU. The White House has been caught colluding with Big Tech platforms to censor content on COVID origins, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, Hunter’s laptop, climate change, mail-in voting, election integrity, etc. However, when a federal district court tried… pic.twitter.com/uvZjFjpnCA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Forcing the trans issue in schools.

Dictator Move 10: Forcing transgenderism in schools. During Biden’s very first week in office, he signed an order declaring support for boys participating as girls in girls’ sports. In 2022, he signed an executive order expanding access to sex change treatments for kids. And… pic.twitter.com/M0q9CIW1uh — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

And of course, what he is trying to do to Trump.

Actually, let’s make it 11: Trying to throw your political rival in jail is the ULTIMATE dictator move. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Does any of this even occur to Democrats and their media allies?