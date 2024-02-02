Gateway: Beyond the Headlines 02/01/24 — Tara Reade Joins the Show to Discuss New Lawsuit, Hidden Illegal Aliens at US Airport Exposed, Zuckerberg Apologizes in Senate Hearing, And MORE (LIVE NOW)

Tonight, on the first day of February 2024 on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines–

The debate over whether social media is healthy for minors continued this week with a Senate hearing on the topic. In an unexpected twist, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was forced to apologize to the families of victims of child sexual exploitation on Meta. Natly Denise, Founder of the Counter Trafficking Alliance joins Ivory with the details.

Then, illegal aliens were found tucked away in a hidden room under military protection at one of the US’ busiest airports – and a Georgia lawmaker caught it all on video. Plus the latest on the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joins the show with that and more.

And a new poll released now shows Trump leading Biden in all seven swing states. Will that hold? And with Biden visiting East Palestine, Ohio, he’s confronted with an uncomfortable question about the town hit by a massive train derailment nearly a year ago to the day. And Edward Paltzik, Litigation Director, National Constitutional Law Union brings more about the Biden Administration’s effort to disrupt private gun sales before the 2024 election.

And Tara Reade, the woman who came forward in 2020 with a sexual assault allegation against then-candidate Joe Biden, is suing the Department of Justice over alleged misconduct – and she joins the show alongside Jonathan Levy with more.

Finally, Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she is “traumatized” by her conservative colleagues’ rulings. Is there something more to this? Plus, we’ll uncover the mystery about the red marks on President Trump’s hand with his response.

All that and more, tonight – on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines.

