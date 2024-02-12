Former Dutch Prime Minister and Wife Die in Double Euthanasia

Former Dutch prime minister Dries van Agt and his wife, Eugenie, both 93, died last week in a double euthanasia.

They were buried together on Thursday.

The Rights Forum, a human rights charity he founded, said on Friday, “He died hand in hand with his beloved wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, the support and anchor with whom he was together for more than 70 years and whom he always continued to refer to as ‘my girl’.”

The Telegraph reports: