Former Dutch Prime Minister and Wife Die in Double Euthanasia

Former Dutch prime minister Dries van Agt and his wife, Eugenie, both 93, died last week in a double euthanasia.
They were buried together on Thursday.
The Rights Forum, a human rights charity he founded, said on Friday, “He died hand in hand with his beloved wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, the support and anchor with whom he was together for more than 70 years and whom he always continued to refer to as ‘my girl’.”
The former Christian Democrat adopted increasingly Left-wing views later in life, opposing his party’s electoral agreement with Gert Wilders’ PVV in 2010.
Van Agt was especially vocal on the Israel-Palestine conflict, writing books on the topic and branding Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, “a war criminal” in 2016.
Euthanasia and assisted suicide have been legal in the Netherlands since 2002 under specific conditions.
Double euthanasia is rare but has been on the rise there with 26 in 2020 and 58 in 2022 out of a total of 9,000 euthanasia cases.