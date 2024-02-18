“Feds!” – Neo-Nazi Wannabes March Through Nashville Streets Waving Swastika Flags (VIDEO)

Members of the so-called neo-Nazi group, known as the “Blood Tribe,” were seen proudly displaying swastika flags during a march in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The event, which occurred on Saturday, saw these individuals donning red T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Blood Tribe’ on the back, as they paraded through the city’s heart.

Videos quickly surfaced on social media platforms, sparking outrage and leading to claims that the marchers were federal agents in disguise.

One user said, “Feds are in Nashville today playing dress up Nazi.”

Founded in 2020 by Christopher Pohlhaus, a former Marine, Blood Tribe has since been a subject of controversy and scrutiny.

Pohlhaus, speaking to a reporter in Florida over the summer, revealed a surprising stance in the political landscape.

During questioning, the “Nazi” leader admitted he was a Biden supporter.

“My vote is useless. I think Biden’s better than Trump ’cause he sends rockets to Ukraine,” he said.

Christopher Pohlhaus with Kent ” Boneface” McLellan at the back.

According to reports before, one of the “Nazis” protesting in Florida is a Ukrainian soldier.

According to Laura Loomer:

Kent ” Boneface” McLellan was arrested by the FBI in Florida for domestic terrorism in May of 2012. The FBI said he and others were “preparing a terrorist act against national minorities in Florida.”

He then fled to Ukraine to join Right Sector (a creation of the CIA) in 2014. In 2022, he returned to Ukraine and was reportedly deported. Now he’s back in Florida where he’s active in the local Nazi scene. Yesterday he was on I-4 with a group of Nazis who were saying they support Joe Biden while they were waving swastika flags and shouting slurs at me because I am Jewish.

There is no way you get away with all of that after being arrested by the FBI for domestic terrorism, and there’s no way you get away with traveling to Ukraine to fight in a foreign war as an American Citizen defected mercenary unless you are some type of FBI or CIA informant.

 

