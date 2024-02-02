EXCLUSIVE: Professor David Clements Speaks About Stolen Elections, Lawfare, and New “Let My People Go” Documentary

Professor and attorney David Clements spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Monday at Turning Point Action’s Restoring National Confidence Summit about the rigged elections in America, lawfare, and the left’s suppression of free speech.

Clements spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson about the importance of securing our elections and the attempts by far-left Marxist organizations like Protect Democracy to suppress our First Amendment and serve as the Regime’s enforcer to target anybody who questions elections.

Obama attorneys running “Protect Democracy,” the same organization that sued Rudy Giuliani and won $148 MILLION in a DC Kangaroo Court with a radical judge and far-left jurors, are using lawfare in Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss’s case against The Gateway Pundit, Jim and Joe Hoft. This is also the same group that is suing Kari Lake for alleged defamation after she criticized an elected official in Maricopa County for his role in the rigged election where 60% of machines failed on election day — the same day that Republican in-person voters turned out 3:1 for Kari Lake and other Trump-Endorsed candidates.

Clements called these efforts to silence political opponents by the liars and thugs at Protect Democracy a “flash mob conviction” aimed at setting the narrative for their allies in the media.

We also discussed the suppression of Clements’ new “Let My People Go” film about the persecution of peaceful January 6 protestors, which was hit with a massive cyber attack upon release.

The film’s debut coincided with the curious timing of far-left Protect Democracy’s massive verdict against America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, which caused the loss of Clements’ largest promoter, he said. Clements was also canceled by his DVD packaging company and credit card processing company over this film. “It’s the most censored film in America,” Clements said.

To make matters worse, the IRS came after Clements just three days later with a suspiciously timed letter demanding nearly $20,000 from the 2021 tax year.

** Go to LetMyPeopleGo.movie and sign up to watch the movie using promo code “JoeHoft.”

The Gateway Pundit also interviewed MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell on Monday for updates on his fight to restore honest elections in America.

David Clements emphasized the importance of not just working to win at the ballot box in 2024 but to defeat the rigged system, which is plauged by corrupted voting machines and phony mail-in ballots.

Watch the full interview below: