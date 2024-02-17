Eric Trump Expresses Outrage Over New York Fraud Verdict Against Trump Family — Vows to Fight ‘Egregious’ Decision (VIDEO)

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, voiced his indignation following the outcome of a sham fraud trial in New York City led by Soros-funded Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trump family and their business empire faced a significant legal blow when Judge Arthur Engoron handed down a hefty fine and imposed restrictions on their operations in New York, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

In a 92-page ruling issued on Friday, Judge Engoron ordered the Trump Organization to pay a fine exceeding $355 million. Additionally, the ruling prohibits former President Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or legal entity for three years.

The judgment also mandates that Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., are to each pay fines amounting to $4 million. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was fined $1 million.

Engoron claimed Trump and each of the defendants, including Eric Trump, “participated in aiding and abetting the conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by their individual acts in falsifying business records and valuations, causing materially fraudulent SFCs to be intentionally submitted to insurance companies.”

“[W]here, as here, there is a claim based on fraudulent activity, disgorgement may be available as an equitable remedy, notwithstanding the absence of loss to individuals or independent claims for restitution. Disgorgement is distinct from the remedy of restitution because it focuses on the gain to the wrongdoer as opposed to the loss to the victim.”

“Thus, disgorgement aims to deter wrongdoing by preventing the wrongdoer from retaining ill-gotten gains from fraudulent conduct. Accordingly, the remedy of disgorgement does not require a showing or allegation of direct losses to consumers or the public; the source of the ill-gotten gains is “immaterial,” Engoron wrote in the filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“There is also sufficient evidence that Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump intentionally falsified business records. They served as attorneys-in-fact for Donald Trump and were under a heightened duty of prudence,” Engoron wrote.

Reacting to the ruling, Eric Trump expressed his deep frustration and sense of injustice over the ruling in an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

He described the lawsuit as a premeditated attack against his family, arguing that the case should have been heard in the commercial division rather than the court that tried them. He accused Judge Engoron of bias and malice against his father.

Eric Trump defended the reputation of the Trump Organization, highlighting its history of financial reliability and its status as a “platinum borrower” among lenders. He contended that the family’s real estate company is unparalleled in professionalism, having never defaulted on a loan, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the hospitality industry was under severe strain.

Despite the outcome, Eric Trump vowed to challenge the decision in the appellate division, confident that the ruling will be overturned due to its egregious decision.

WATCH: