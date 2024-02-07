Energy Watchdog Suing the Biden Administration for Hiding John Kerry’s Staff and Coordination With Eco Groups

A watchdog group called Power the Future is suing the Biden administration for refusing to share the names and titles of people on John Kerry’s staff and hiding their coordination with green groups.

The group correctly suggests that Kerry’s staff is paid for by taxpayers and that people have a right to the information. They also suggest that Kerry’s work has a direct effect on energy policy and prices.

Kerry has announced that he is going to step down from his position as Biden ‘climate envoy’ but that’s besides the point. He still has an office and a staff. These things should not exist in secret.

FOX News reports:

Biden admin sued for hiding John Kerry’s staff, coordination with eco groups Energy watchdog group Power the Future (PTF) filed a freedom of information lawsuit against the Biden administration on Tuesday, alleging it failed to divulge Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry’s taxpayer-funded staff. PTF filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, listing the State Department as the defendant. According to the lawsuit, the agency – which houses the multimillion-dollar SPEC office – has repeatedly refused to disclose the names and job titles of Kerry’s staff while similarly resisting congressional oversight related to the matter. “For nearly three years, John Kerry has been jet-setting on the international climate conference circuit while sending taxpayers the bill,” PTF Executive Director Daniel Turner told Fox News Digital in a statement. “Today, we begin the process of teaching John Kerry and Joe Biden that they work for the taxpayers. No one should have to waste resources on litigation, but that is our only option since John Kerry thinks he can keep his office off the books.” “The American people are on the receiving end of countless green mandates and rules, gas stove bans and skyrocketing utility bills, with no opportunity for consent or input, and many of these decisions are hatched in John Kerry’s office,” he continued. “That is why it is our hope that this litigation will finally bring to light the information we deserve to know: the staff names, the office goals and budgets, the outside partnerships that peddle influence on Joe Biden’s green agenda.”

What happened to government transparency?

Does anyone believe the media would let a Trump administration get away with this kind of secrecy?