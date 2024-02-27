Elon Musk Weighs In on Joe Biden Turning America into “a Refuge for the World’s Worst Criminals!”

In December Bloomberg reported that Venezuela’s violent deaths fell to a 22-year low on migration.

It appears Venezuela’s second most important export next to crude oil, is violent criminals.

Thousands of Venezuelan illegal migrants have flooded across the US border since Joe Biden took office.

As reported earlier, in late January, several Venezuelan migrants attacked New York police officers after they were asked to quit blocking the sidewalk near Times Square. The migrants fought back against the police officers knocking them to the ground and kicking them. The officers suffered minor injuries.

The violent migrants were then released back out on the street by New York officials without bail.

Joe Biden wanted to send the criminal aliens back home to Venezuela.

But deporting the criminal aliens back to Venezuela is no longer an easy task. Communist leader Nicolas Maduro recently announced his country is refusing to cooperate with deportation requests after Washington reimposed some of the economic sanctions it had previously lifted on Venezuela. The communist leader wants does not want them back.

Nobody respects Joe Biden not even the communists.

End Wokeness posted this headline earlier today on the falling violent crime rates in Venezuela.

Venezuela has its lowest homicide rate in 22 years because their gangs are coming here. Read that again and let it sink in. pic.twitter.com/cTBJjVhSTN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 27, 2024

That’s when Elon Musk weighed in on the obvious Venezuelan strategy.

Elon Musk: The ability to discard your identification documents (from any country), walk across the southern border and claim “asylum” has turned America into a refuge for the world’s worst criminals!