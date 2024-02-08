Russia Collusion Hoaxer Hillary Clinton Slams Tucker Carlson’s Interview with Vladimir Putin — Calls Him a ‘Useful Idiot’ and ‘Puppy Dog’

In a recent MSNBC interview with Alex Wagner, twice-failed presidential candidate and Russia collusion hoaxer Hillary Clinton expressed her disdain for Tucker Carlson’s announcement of his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “useful idiot” and comparing him to a “puppy dog.”

Clinton’s comments came during a segment with MSNBC’s Wagner Tonight, where the conversation quickly turned to Carlson’s recent trip to Moscow.

Alex Wagner: “Tucker Carlson is in Moscow right now interviewing Vladimir Putin, the first American, I’ll say, journalist, to interview Putin since the war in Ukraine began. What does that tell you about Tucker Carlson and right-wing media and also Vladimir Putin?” Hillary Clinton: “Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known: he’s what’s called a ‘useful idiot.’ I mean, if you actually read what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. He’s like a puppy dog. You know, after having been fired from so many outlets in the United States, I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with an outlet because he is a ‘useful idiot.’ Hillary Clinton: He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine. So, I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview; through him, he can continue to lie about what his objectives are in Ukraine and what he expects to see happen. Hillary Clinton: It’s really quite sad that not just somebody like Tucker Carlson, who has, as I said, been fired so many times because he seems unable to correlate his reporting with the truth, but also because it’s a sign that there are people in this country right now who are like a fifth column for Vladimir Putin. And why? I don’t know. Why are certain Republicans throwing their lot in? Why are other Americans basically believing Putin? Why did Trump believe Putin more than our eleven intelligence agencies?”

WATCH:

“[Tucker Carlson] is what’s called a ‘useful idiot’… he’s like a puppy dog.” Hillary Clinton reacts to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin in an exclusive sit-down with @WagnerTonight tonight at 9pm ET on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/xB4c02puet — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 7, 2024

It is not just Hillary Clinton. Adam Schiff, who faced censure for spreading misinformation related to the Russia collusion hoax, echoed Clinton’s nonsense sentiment.

“There are idiots. And useful idiots. And really really useful idiots. And Tucker Carlson.”

There are idiots. And useful idiots. And really really useful idiots. And Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/xmfvp84ncY — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 7, 2024

Ukrainian shill profiteer Alexander Vindman said Tucker Carlson was “aiding and abetting the enemy” for doing honest journalism.

“Tucker Carlson is aiding and abetting the enemy. The same enemy that threatens us with nuclear weapons, interferes in our elections, and allies with Iran, North Korea, and Hamas. This is who Tucker courts.”

Tucker @TuckerCarlson is aiding and abetting the enemy. The same enemy that threatens us with nuclear weapons, interferes in our elections, and allies with Iran, North Korea, and Hamas. This is who Tucker courts. https://t.co/9qAIlDm9aA — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) February 3, 2024

Crybaby Adam also had an epic meltdown and called Carlson a traitor.

He is a traitor. https://t.co/F4yK56vSun — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) February 4, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported that Tucker Carlson defended his interview with Vladimir Putin Tucker because it is the sworn duty of the press to inform the public.

“Our duty is to inform people two years into a war that’s reshaping the entire world. Most Americans are not informed. They have no real idea what’s happening in this region here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know they’re paying for much of it in ways they might not fully yet perceive,” said Tucker.

“We ourselves have put in a request for an interview with Zelensky, and we hope he accepts. But the interviews he’s already done in the United States are not traditional interviews. They are fawning pep sessions specifically designed to amplify Zelensky’s demand that the US enter more deeply into a war in Eastern Europe and pay for it. That is not journalism. It is government propaganda, propaganda of the ugliest kind, the kind that kills people.”

“Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it because we are Americans, too. Freedom of speech is our birthright. We were born with the right to say what we believe. That right cannot be taken away, no matter who is in the White House.”