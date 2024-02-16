“Don’t Sniff Me” – East Palestine Residents Protest Joe Biden’s Arrival One Year After Toxic Train Crash (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday departed the White House en route to East Palestine, Ohio.

Biden is finally visiting East Palestine more than ONE YEAR after the toxic train crash.

On Feb. 3, 2022, just before 9 p.m. Eastern, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small Midwestern town of about 4,800 people near the Ohio border with Pennsylvania.

At least 11 of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials. Several cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance.

Government officials decided to burn the chemicals rather than let them drain onto the ground. The chemical explosion was enormous. The chemicals formed a gigantic toxic plume over the region.

Biden looked confused as he shuffled over the South Lawn to Marine One.

WATCH:

Biden looks lost and confused as the press attempts to ask him questions — stopping for a few moments, giving a blank stare, and shuffling away. VIGOR! pic.twitter.com/Cm8GxslLXN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Trump supporters lined the streets to protest Joe Biden’s arrival.

It took Joe Biden over one year to visit, but Trump arrived in East Palestine right away last year to deliver supplies to residents in need.

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam captured video of East Palestine residents and their simple message to Joe Biden “Too Little Too Late Joe!”

Happening now in East Palestine, Ohio. The messages is simple, “Too Little Too Late Joe!” The people of East Palestine want Trump back in office; somebody who actually puts #AmericaFirst, not Joe Biden, who puts foreign countries and illegal aliens above American citizens! No… pic.twitter.com/zoD9wOlpwk — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 16, 2024

Two East Palestine girls protested Biden. One held a sign that read “Don’t Sniff Me.”