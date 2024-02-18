Does Anyone Believe This?… New York Governor Tells Businesses “They Have Nothing to Fear” After Democrat State Leaders Fleece Donald Trump of $355 Million

New York Governor Kathy Hochul attempted to reassure business owners in New York that they have nothing to fear after the state’s Attorney General fleeced $355 million from President Trump for running a business in the state.

Hochul told John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM where she was asked if other New York businesspeople should be worried that if “they can do that to the former president, they can do that to anybody.”

According to Hochul: “I think that this is really an extraordinary unusual circumstance that the law-abiding and rule-following New Yorkers who are business people have nothing to worry about because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior.”

Good luck with that, Kathy. Trump was fined for taking out loans, paying them back on time and with interest. The banks said they would be happy to loan him money in the future and there were no victims in the made-up crime.

Does that put any business owner at ease? In New York City you now have excessive tax rates, record crime, and NOW you have to worry about the politicians fining you for $355 million for running a business in the state.

Gov. Hochul just assured businesses that there is “nothing to worry about” after the $355 million public execution of the Trump Corp. Drawing new businesses to the city is going to be about as easy as selling country estates during the French Revolution. https://t.co/W2sJ50xES0 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 18, 2024

Jonathan Turley wrote this scathing rebuke of the outrageous verdict against President Trump at The Hill.