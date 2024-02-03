A DIVIDED HOUSE: Ukraine’s Zelensky Warns the White House That He’ll Fire General Zaluzhny – Will the Infighting Be Over?

It is written in the Gospel of Matthew that ‘a house divided cannot stand’ – not that the Nazi-friendly Ukrainian regime would care very much about that.

But the never-ending conflict between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander in Chief General Valery Zaluzhny is certainly worsening the already dire situation of the Kiev regime in the war against Russia.

The situation evolved from a simmer to a boil in the last few weeks, and now media outlets all over the world are predicting Zaluzhny will be fired at any moment by his foe Zelensky.

Not only that, but WaPo has come out with a report that states that Ukraine has already ‘informed the White House that President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to fire his top military commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny’.

The paper rightfully notes that it would be ‘the most consequential personnel shake-up of the war’.

But we can also add that, just three months after the start of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin changed his top troop commander, substituting Sergei Surovkin with Valery Gerasimov – so a change isn’t necessarily bad.

White House officials reportedly did not support or object to the decision.

Washington Post reported:

“Zelensky has yet to issue a formal decree announcing the ouster of Zaluzhny, and it is uncertain when that might happen. The advance notice to Washington, which has not been previously reported, reflects the influential role of the United States as Ukraine’s most powerful military and political backer.”

The White House had the opportunity to try to avoid this outcome, but chose not to do so.

“The departure of Zaluzhny, one of the most popular figures in Ukrainian society, could affect troop morale and shake the confidence of Western donors as Ukraine’s military struggles to fend off advancing Russian forces. He and Zelensky have clashed over their divergent strategies for surmounting the battlefield setbacks as the war grinds into its third year.”

Zelensky may delay Zaluzhny’s firing, but it does appear imminent.

The President suspects that Zaluzhny has political ambitions, and disagree with the general’s request to mobilize about half a million new soldiers.

In a tense Monday meeting, he finally warned the Zaluzhny he’d be fired.

“Zelensky pushed back on conscripting so many, in part because Ukraine lacks the money to pay them without significantly raising taxes for its citizens. Such aggressive conscription would also be politically unpopular.

‘The president does not believe that this mass mobilization of men between the ages of 18 to 27 is desirable or warranted at this point’, said a person close to Zelensky.

During the meeting, Zelensky told Zaluzhny he was being dismissed, said a senior Ukrainian official.”

Finding a replacement for Zaluzhny won’t be easy.

The replacements mentioned in all reports are Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, a 38-year-old with a background in special forces, or Oleksandr Syrsky, the current ground forces commander.

