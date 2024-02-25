Disney’s New X-Men ‘97 Cartoon Will Feature ‘Non-Binary’ Character

The show is going to be rated TV-14.

According to Bounding Into Comics, “showrunner Beau DeMayo has revealed that unlike the original series, the upcoming revival will portray the mutant shapeshifter Morph as a nonbinary individual.”

The report explains:

Alas, while this ham-fisted change is certainly disappointing, it cannot be said that it is wholly unexpected.

After all, as stated by DeMayo during a 2023 Marvel livestream event regarding the series, one of his goals with X-Men ’97 was “to just get this right and really drill down to what I think the X-Men’s always going to be about which is just, you know, we talk a lot about the dream is social acceptance and it’s social justice.”

“I think that can sometimes make certain people feel alienated and for me it’s always going to come down to, I think, the X-Men and what we’re going to be trying to do with this series is talking about the power of empathy, and how it can kind of heal these wounds that turn people against each other,” he explained. “That things like racism and bigotry don’t ‘just exist’ – there’s a reason behind it that empathy can kind of help us connect and build those bridges where we can actually say, ‘Hey, we are all different, but we have these little things that can still connect us.’”