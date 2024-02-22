Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman Calls on DOJ to Investigate Whether Grassley, Jordan and Comer Knew Indicted FBI Informant Was “Spreading Russian Disinformation” – Comer Responds

Democrats Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin are now pushing the Russian collusion 2.0 hoax.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY) is now calling on Biden’s Justice Department to investigate whether Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and GOP Reps James Comer and Jim Jordan knew that the indicted FBI informant was ‘spreading Russian disinformation.’

“DOJ must investigate whether and when Grassley, Comer or Jordan knew that Smirnov was spreading Russian disinformation,” Goldman said. “But now that it’s public, Comer and Jordan clearly will be conspiring with Putin to interfere in the election if they continue with this bogus impeachment.”

Biden’s DOJ is now alleging the FBI informant arrested last week “is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.”

The FBI’s confidential source, Alexander Smirnov, was indicted last week by Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss on one count each of making a false statement to the FBI and “creating a false and fictitious record.”

Smirnov was the underlying source of the Biden-Burisma bribery allegations. According to Smirnov, Burisma Holdings founder and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky told him he paid a total of $10 million in bribes to Hunter and Joe Biden. There are text messages and audio recordings to back up these claims.

Recall that Senator Chuck Grassley last July released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

Alexander Smirnov NEVER ‘spread Russian disinformation.’ He was a credible Confidential Human Source (CHS) that the FBI relied on for 10 years and paid more than $100,000 for information.

Smirnov never went public with any of the information he relayed to the FBI. It is up to the FBI to vet the information and determine whether it is credible.

Furthermore, Smirnov’s name was redacted from the FBI documents.

Democrats are using the arrest of Smirnov to torpedo the Biden impeachment inquiry since House Republicans relied on the Burisma whistleblower documents released by Senator Grassley for their probe.

Comer’s office responded to Dan Goldman’s latest attack:

1) We never knew the informant’s name

2) We never talked to the informant

3) The FBI never gave us his name and redacted the FD-1023 because they said he was so important to an ongoing investigation

4) The FBI told the committee, including Democrats, the informant was highly credible

No one is falling for this Russia Hoax 2.0 you’re peddling.