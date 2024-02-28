CONFIRMED: Man Arrested in Connection With Toddler’s Murder is Illegal Immigrant – New Jersey Judge Previously Ordered Him to be Removed From US, But Sanctuary City Protected Him

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday the Prince George’s County homicide unit arrested 25-year-old Nelson Granados-Trejo in connection with the murder of a toddler in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

In the police report, it was reported Nelson Granados-Trejo had “no fixed address” but did not give details if he was an illegal immigrant.

Now, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson has confirmed Nelson Granados-Trejo is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

Fox 5 D.C. reported that on Nov. 7, 2022, a Department of Justice immigration judge in New Jersey ordered Trejo-Granados to be removed from the United States.

After being ordered to be removed from the U.S., Trejo-Granados was arrested for theft four months later in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Upon hearing of his arrest, ICE lodged an immigration detainer on Trejo-Granados.

However, the Montgomery County Department of Corrections refused to honor the detainer.

In September of 2023, Montgomery County Police arrested Trejo-Granados for theft again; ICE lodged another detainer, which MCDC ignored.

Per Fox 5 DC:

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres. The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Monday they’re now charging 25-year-old Nilson Trejo-Granados with first and second-degree murder. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore spokesperson James Covington confirmed with FOX 5 that Trejo-Granados is an unlawfully present Salvadoran national. On Nov. 7, 2022, a Department of Justice immigration judge in Newark, New Jersey ordered Trejo-Granados’ removal from the United States. According to the ICE records, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Trejo-Granados on March 21, 2023, and charged him with theft. While those charges remain pending, ICE lodged an Immigration Detainer on Trejo-Granados with the Montgomery County Detention Center on March 22, 2023; however, the agency says MCDC refused to honor the detainer and Trejo-Granados was released by MCDC on March 27, 2023.

In July of 2019, Montgomery County, Maryland, reached sanctuary status, making it difficult for ICE to perform its duties.