Colorado Democrat Introduces ‘Pet Tax’ for All Animals and It’s Worse Than You Think

The state legislature has introduced a bill that could see a ‘pet tax’ imposed on every non-livestock animal in the state.

The bill, HB24-1163, sponsored by Democrat Regina English, requires all pet owners to register their animals in a state-run system, with fees that critics are calling exorbitant and unnecessary.

Draconian Measures Disguised as Welfare

The proposed Pet Animal Registration System under the ‘Pet Animal Registration Act’ stipulates annual registration for pets, with a sliding scale of fees that seems to punish those without the means to pay.

At $8.50 for pets with a designated caregiver, $16 for unneutered or unspayed pets with a caregiver, and a hefty $25 for pets without a caregiver, the financial burden could be significant for multi-pet households, not to mention breeders and sellers who may face the tax for each animal over six months old in their care.

This fee structure applies to a broad spectrum of animals, ranging from dogs and cats to reptiles, amphibians, fish, and even invertebrates, leaving no pet owner untouched.

Consider the financial burden on a family with a diverse array of pets: 100 aquarium fish could cost the owner up to $2,500 annually without designated caregivers, according to US Ark.

A menagerie of 20 assorted pets, including a dog, cat, hamster, and several reptiles and fish, could see annual taxes ranging from $170 to $500. Even a child’s ant farm is not exempt from this sweeping legislation, potentially introducing a significant financial strain for something as simple as keeping an ant farm, the outlet added.

The Department of Agriculture is tasked with creating and maintaining an “online pet animal registration system,” with stiff penalties for non-compliance, including fines up to $100 per unregistered animal. This could mean that an unaware pet owner with unregistered aquarium fish could face fines up to $10,000.

The bill’s intent is to connect pets with their owners or designated caregivers during emergencies, and while this goal may seem laudable, the method — a tax — has been met with skepticism.

The state’s overreach into private lives with this registration system has pet owners questioning the true motives behind the bill. The additional financial burden may discourage potential pet owners from adopting animals in need, potentially creating greater strain on animal shelters.

With the hearing set for February 22 at the State Capitol, opponents of the bill are gearing up for a battle. They argue that this bill is a thinly veiled attempt at revenue collection rather than a genuine effort to improve animal welfare.

By imposing this ‘pet tax,’ Colorado is setting a precedent that animal companionship is a luxury afforded only to those willing to pay for government surveillance of their furry friends.

Read the bill summary: