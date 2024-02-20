Colbert Wannabe John Oliver Offers to Bribe Justice Clarence Thomas Off the Supreme Court in Insulting ‘Comedy’ Skit (VIDEO)

John Oliver, the HBO version of Stephen Colbert, recently did a ‘comedy’ skit where he offered to bribe Justice Clarence Thomas into leaving the U.S. Supreme Court.

The left has been on a months long effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court simply because they don’t control it.

Trump’s appointments have turned the court conservative for a generation and this drives the left positively bonkers.

The Hill reports:

John Oliver offering Clarence Thomas $1M a year to resign from Supreme Court Comedian and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver is urging Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, offering him $1 million per year to do so. Oliver railed against the conservative justice during the 11th season premiere of his weekly show Sunday, saying Thomas had made the lives of Americans “demonstrably worse” and promising him a brand new luxury recreational vehicle if he agrees to step down from the high court. “Lot on your plate right now. From stripping away women’s rights to hearing Jan. 6 cases, you definitely shouldn’t be hearing two potentially helping rollback decades of federal regulations,” he said. “So that’s the offer. $1 million a year, Clarence. And a brand new condo on wheels. And all you have to do in return is sign the contract and get the f‑‑‑ off the Supreme Court,” Oliver added. “Talk it over with your totally best friend in the whole world. Because the clock starts now. Thirty days, Clarence … Let’s do this!”

Here’s the video (strong language warning):

State owned “comedian” John Oliver offered Clarence Thomas a luxury RV and $1M a year to resign from the Supreme Court “Get the f*ck off the Supreme Court!” They’re terrified that SCOTUS is going to foil their plans to bar Trump from the presidency pic.twitter.com/pMuqHE0SHT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 19, 2024

Maybe he should be prosecuted for trying to bribe a judge.

With the exception of Greg Gutfeld, all the ‘late night’ hosts are exactly the same. It’s so boring.