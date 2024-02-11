CNN’s Chris Wallace Tries to Criticize Tucker Carlson’s Interview of Putin and Gets KNOCKED OUT by Greg Gutfeld on Twitter/X

by

Chris Wallace, who left FOX News to be a failure on CNN, thought he was being clever and snarky by criticizing Tucker Carlson’s interview of Putin last week.

Tucker’s interview has probably been viewed more times in a matter of days than Wallace’s CNN show has been watched since launching, but that point seemed lost on the CNN host.

Wallace has always thought of himself as the smartest guy in the room, despite evidence to the contrary.

Mediaite reported:

Chris Wallace Savages Old Colleague Tucker Carlson’s ‘Eager Puppy’ Interview With Putin: More Than a ‘Useful Idiot’

CNN’s Chris Wallace could barely conceal his distaste for former colleague Tucker Carlson’s softball interview with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this week.

The two media personalities worked together at Fox News and there was no love lost between them, with Carlson once referring to Wallace as “a bitchy little man.”

“Tucker Carlson showed up in Moscow to interview Vladimir Putin. It turned out to be anything but an interview,” Wallace said Saturday. “Putin droned on for two hours and seven minutes while Tucker sat there like an eager puppy. Occasionally, but rarely, he got in a question.”

Here’s the video of Wallace making his smarmy comments:

Now for the really funny part…

Enter Greg Gutfeld, who absolutely knocked out Wallace with a simple comment on Twitter/X.

That’s gonna leave a mark.

Chris Wallace used to interview world leaders. Funny how none of them are running to speak to him anymore, isn’t it?

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.