Claire McCaskill Comes Unglued – Demands Nation’s Newspapers Ease Up on Joe Biden and Fact-Check Trump EVERY MORNING on their Front Page

Do people still read newspapers?

Former Senator Claire McCaskill went on a rampage against President Trump on MSNBC Wednesday morning demanding that US newspapers ease up on Old Joe Biden and fact-check Donald Trump every morning on their front page.

OK, boomer.

Claire made the statement after she claimed the entire world is worried about Trump winning in 2024. The entire world is PRAYING Trump will take over in 2024.

Claire McCaskill: Can I make a suggestion? I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden until they fact-check Donald Trump every morning on the front page! It is ridiculous that The New York Times fact-check Joe Biden on something. I mean, he vomits lies. Trump vomits lies. And every day, over and over and over again. And it’s just ridiculous that The New York Times is doing a fact check on Biden while they let Trump, while they’re numb to the torrent of lies coming out of Trump’s mouth.

And, to think, this unhinged nutcase once represented Missouri in the US Senate! What a disgrace.

Via Charlie Kirk.