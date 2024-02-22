Claire McCaskill Comes Unglued – Demands Nation’s Newspapers Ease Up on Joe Biden and Fact-Check Trump EVERY MORNING on their Front Page

by
Claire McCaskill comes unglued on Morning Joe during unhinged rant on Trump.

Do people still read newspapers?

Former Senator Claire McCaskill went on a rampage against President Trump on MSNBC Wednesday morning demanding that US newspapers ease up on Old Joe Biden and fact-check Donald Trump every morning on their front page.

OK, boomer.

Claire made the statement after she claimed the entire world is worried about Trump winning in 2024. The entire world is PRAYING Trump will take over in 2024.

Claire McCaskill: Can I make a suggestion? I move that every newspaper in America quits doing any fact-checks on Joe Biden until they fact-check Donald Trump every morning on the front page! It is ridiculous that The New York Times fact-check Joe Biden on something. I mean, he vomits lies. Trump vomits lies. And every day, over and over and over again. And it’s just ridiculous that The New York Times is doing a fact check on Biden while they let Trump, while they’re numb to the torrent of lies coming out of Trump’s mouth.

And, to think, this unhinged nutcase once represented Missouri in the US Senate! What a disgrace.

Via Charlie Kirk.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.