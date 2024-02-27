Civil Rights Complaint Filed Over ‘Black Excellence’ Pledge in Denver Schools

On February 20th, Parents Defending Education (PDE) filed a federal civil rights complaint against the largest school district in Denver, Colorado, for allegedly requiring staff to participate in a “Black Excellence” pledge.

The complaint cites an internal memo referencing the pledge and alleges the initiative is backed by the district’s superintendent, school board, and senior leadership.

According to the complaint, the pledge reads in part, “all educators need to understand the prevalence and deep harm whiteness brings to students,” and promises “conversations about racism and white supremacy culture.”

The pledge suggests teachers “dismantle the system that allows certain students to excel and others to perish.”

EXCLUSIVE: This was an internal memo sent to staff and teachers at Denver Public Schools: “Black Excellence Pledge” Included in this pledge: “Understand the prevalence & deep harm whiteness brings to students”

“Equity-based revisions to curriculum”

“Work to dismantle the… pic.twitter.com/pAHEUjcJSr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2024

The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Education against Denver Public Schools “for discrimination on the basis of race in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance in violation of both Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. § 2000d et seq., and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

The Daily Mail reports:

‘The district should be embarrassed for promoting curricula that exemplifies the ‘deep harm whiteness brings to students’,’ said Caroline Moore, a vice president at PDE. No student, even those who are white, should go to school and feel ashamed for what they look like. Discrimination is discrimination, end of story.’

Read the full complaint below.