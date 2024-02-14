Chuck Schumer Says Questions About Biden’s Mental Acuity Are Just ‘Right Wing Propaganda’ (VIDEO)

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said this week that he speaks to Joe Biden all the time and that his mind is just fine, going on to suggest that questions about Biden’s mental health are just right wing propaganda.

This is fantasy talk from Schumer. Recent polling indicates that the vast majority of the American people have questions about Biden’s mental state and the Hur report only confirmed this.

The fact that Schumer even felt he had to address this issue is very telling.

The Hill reports:

Schumer: Biden’s mental acuity is ‘great’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday morning that President Biden’s mental acuity is “great,” responding to concerns stirred by a special counsel’s report that said the president has a “poor memory.” “I talk to President Biden regularly. Usually several times in a week. His mental acuity is great, it’s fine, it’s as good as it’s been over the years,” Schumer said in response to a question. “I’ve been speaking to him for 30 years since we worked on the Brady Bill, the assault weapons ban when I was a young congressman,” Schumer said. “He’s fine. All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong,” Schumer said. Democratic senators haven’t discussed Biden’s age or memory as a political problem at any of their caucus lunches, but some Democrats are privately concerned about polls showing that many voters think Biden’s too old for the job.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer insists Biden's "mental acuity is GREAT" and any suggestion otherwise must be "right-wing propaganda"

Here’s a reality check for Schumer. 86 Percent of Americans now think Biden is too old to be president.

New polling shows that 86 percent of the public now views Biden as too old to serve as president.

As a point of comparison, only 82 percent of the public can agree that the Earth is round.

This is only going to get worse. Biden is not going to improve with age.