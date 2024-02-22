Chris Cuomo’s Personal Physician Destroys COVID-19 ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative on Live TV (VIDEO)

Dr. Robin Rose, Chris Cuomo’s personal physician and a double board-certified physician with expertise in treating long COVID at Terrain Health, destroys the prevailing narrative about COVID-19 vaccine safety on live TV.

During the segment, Cuomo introduced the topic by highlighting a groundbreaking study by the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN), which analyzed the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in a pool of 99 million vaccinated individuals across several countries, including Denmark, New Zealand, Argentina, Canada, Finland, Australia, and Scotland.

Here’s what the study found about how certain health issues showed up after people got their COVID-19 vaccines:

Neurological Conditions:

After getting the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, there was a noticeable increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), where the body’s immune system attacks its nerves.

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare brain and spinal cord inflammation, also popped up more than expected after the first Moderna vaccine dose.

Other neurological issues like transverse myelitis (spinal cord inflammation), Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis), and seizures also occurred more than usual after some doses of these vaccines.

Blood Clot and Platelet Conditions:

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine first dose was linked to more cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a type of blood clot in the brain, than expected.

There were also more instances of low platelet counts and pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs) after some doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines.

Some vaccines also led to an increase in splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT), another type of blood clot, after certain doses, but these findings didn’t signal a major safety concern according to the study’s criteria.

Heart Conditions:

Cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation) were significantly higher than expected after the first, second, and third doses of mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer and Moderna).

Pericarditis (inflammation of the heart’s outer layer) cases also exceeded expectations after some doses of the Moderna vaccine and after the third dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

These heart-related findings were considered important safety signals that need attention.

What this means: The study noticed that after getting certain COVID-19 vaccine doses, some people experienced health issues like nerve and heart problems, or blood clots more than what was expected by the so-called experts.

During the live broadcast, Cuomo introduced the topic with cautious optimism, highlighting the rarity of increased risks for certain disorders identified in the study. However, Dr. Rose quickly pointed out the gravity of the findings.

“The study identified significant issues that were neurologic, cardiac, or hematologic. What we saw was that certain safety signals were two to three times higher than expected,” Dr. Rose said.

Cuomo sought clarification on what Rose meant by “expected versus observed,” to which Rose explained that the observed serious side effects were higher than what researchers had anticipated when rolling out a vaccine or therapeutic.

Dr. Rose highlighted a discrepancy in how healthcare and society respond to rare events, drawing a parallel between the screening for cancers and the monitoring of vaccine side effects.

She noted that millions are screened for cancers with much lower incidence rates than some of the adverse events observed post-vaccination, questioning why similar caution is not applied to vaccine safety monitoring.

“When the headlines come out about vaccines versus COVID, they’re often downplayed in various ways, or the headlines themselves minimize what’s happening. Okay. And the issue is that, in our society and in healthcare in general, we do care about the few or the rare occurrences, right? Thus, we conduct screenings for everyone 45 years and older, encompassing hundreds of thousands or millions of people who need to be screened because we’re concerned about the 32 out of every 100,000 people who get it per year.”

“The same applies to women and cervical cancer: 7.7 females out of every 100,000 per year get cervical cancer. These are rarer, fewer events that occur. But we care about them. We don’t downplay them, and we screen these individuals, trying to prevent it from happening. That was my point.”

Dr. Rose criticized the study for not investigating a wider range of symptoms reported by vaccinated individuals, which, though less severe, significantly impact daily life. Symptoms such as chest heaviness, persistent headaches, brain fog, and new onset cardiac arrhythmias have been reported by many, yet their prevalence and connection to the vaccine remain underexplored.

“There are tens of millions of people out there who are screaming from the rooftops, saying that after they had the vaccine, they have suffered from just basic symptoms, or not that basic, but not as severe as this, but symptoms that have impaired their activities of daily living.”

“They can’t live the way they used to live on a daily basis. And those are things including chest heaviness, persistent headaches every day, brain fog, post-exertional malaise, neuropathy, weakness, new-onset cardiac arrhythmias, structural heart damage, autoimmune conditions, all these different things. I can name 100 other things, probably. Why are we not looking at those things? The things that we are looking at in this study, particularly, are things that are super rare and very serious and life-threatening.”

When Cuomo asked about the suggestion that vaccination reduces the risk of long-term COVID-19, Dr. Rose dropped a truth bomb.

“In our personal experience, what we’re seeing is that’s a mixed bag. It’s a mixed bag. We need a lot more data on that. But it seems that many patients that had long Covid that got vaccinated actually got worse instead of better.” Dr. Rose said.

“In my experience, and in a lot of my colleagues’ experiences who are taking care of these patients across the country, so I think that really has to be looked at a little closer.”

“And, Chris, there was a study, too, that just came out about pregnant women last week. And when you look at that study, over 51% of the women who were pregnant and went on to have long Covid were vaccinated, and there it was a little bit more, hedged more towards those patients who were vaccinated, went on to develop long Covid versus not. So, this is something that, again, is multifactorial. There are multiple things at play. People have had multiple vaccines and multiple exposures to the virus.”

