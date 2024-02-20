A new report from the Environmental Working Group(EWG) examined the presence of chlormequat, a pesticide linked to infertility, which could be on the rise from previous studies and was detected in four out of five people in their latest study.

The study suggests that using products made with organic oats could reduce exposure to this pesticide.

“Since 1993, the Environmental Working Group has shined a spotlight on outdated legislation, harmful agricultural practices and industry loopholes that pose a risk to our health and the health of our environment,” states EWG’s webpage.

The new report states, “Chlormequat was not allowed on oats sold in the U.S. before 2018, when the Trump EPA gave first-time approval for some amount of the chemical on imported oats. The same administration in 2020 increased the allowable level.”

EWG expressed its opposition to Biden’s 2023 allowance of chlormequat manufacturer Taminco’s use of the pesticide on barley, oat, triticale and wheat grown in the U.S, saying “regulatory changes might help explain why we’re seeing more frequent, higher detections of the chemical in Americans tested.”

This could create more speculation as to the agendas of people like billionaire creepy Bill Gates, who is widely known for being behind the reduction of the world’s population. According to SEC filings, Bill and Melinda Gates are involved in Taminco through their ownership in OCI N.V., which is partnered with CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) sounded the alarm on this new revelation, stating that the House Oversight Committee will be investigating American exposure to this chemical.

“I just spoke with @RepJamesComer and we will be holding a hearing at @GOPoversight regarding this,” Luna said on X, sharing a report from the New York Post:

New York Post reports,

Four out of five Americans are being exposed to a little-known chemical found in popular oat-based foods — including Cheerios and Quaker Oats — that is linked to reduced fertility, altered fetal growth and delayed puberty. The Environmental Working Group published a study in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology on Thursday that found a staggering 80% of Americans tested positive for a harmful additive called chlormequat. The “highly toxic agricultural chemical” is federally allowed to be used on oats and other grains imported to the US, according to the EWG. When applied to oat and grain crops, chlormequat alters a plant’s growth, preventing it from bending over and thus making it easier to harvest, per the EWG.

From Environmental Working Group:

EWG will continue to study the prevalence of chlormequat in Americans and its potential harmful effects on our health. We are also looking to the federal government for answers to questions such as: Should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention add chlormequat to its biomonitoring program?

Should the Department of Agriculture test oat samples for chlormequat? At one time it had suitable samples to test but never conducted tests.

Should the Food and Drug Administration test U.S. food for chlormequat?

Should the EPA should continue to resist calls to allow the use of the chemical on oats grown in the U.S.?

Rep. Luna suggests that “Americans should grow/cook their own food” in light of this discovery.