CBP Agents Find Over $3 Million Worth of Cocaine Hidden in a Shipment of Limes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP) at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility found over $3 million worth of cocaine hidden in a shipment of limes on Thursday.

Otay Mesa is in the southern portion of San Diego, just north of the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

According to a CBP press release, “At approximately 11:22 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested as Persian limes. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.”

In the secondary inspection area, a K-9 unit alerted officers, prompting them to examine the shipment more closely.

“Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 158 suspicious packages,” the press release explained. “The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine with a weight of 435 pounds with an estimated street value of $3,355,800.”

CBP said, “all subjects were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The narcotics, semi-truck, and trailer were seized by CBP officers.”

“Rain or shine are officers work tirelessly to ensure our communities are free of these dangerous drugs,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “I’m proud of the efforts our officers make day in and day out.”

The cocaine seizure was part of Operation Apollo.

“Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics,” CBP said. “More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.”