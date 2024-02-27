Canada’s Trudeau Slips Up Says “Russia Must Win This War” (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a major blunder while delivering an address in Warsaw, Poland.

While speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Trudeau stated, “Russia must win the war.”

The prime minister of Canada quickly noticed his mistake and said “Sorry, Ukraine must win this war against Russia.”

WATCH:

TRUDEAU: “We’re stepping up in every way we can because we know that Russia must win this war…. uh, uh sorry.”

Per WION:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embarrassed himself big time on Monday (Feb 26) as he said, “Russia must win the war,” during an address in Warsaw, Poland. However, he immediately corrected himself and said he meant to say “Ukraine must win this war against Russia”. Despite the apology, users on social media pulled no punches and bashed the Canadian leader for ‘speaking his heart out.’

“We know that Russia must win this war. Sorry, Ukraine must win this war against Russia,” said the Canadian PM, while immediately correcting his unintended mistake.

Trudeau’s gaffe came as he stood alongside his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during a press briefing in Poland’s capital. The clip has now gone viral on the internet, serving as ammunition for his opponents at home and abroad.