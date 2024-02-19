California Democrats Introduce Bill That Would Force Homeowners and Renters to Disclose Number of Firearms to Insurance Companies, Government

For years, California Democrats have been hostile to gun owners. California Democrats frequently attempt to erode Second Amendment rights in the state.

A bill in the Democrat-controlled California State Assembly that was introduced on February 16th, would force homeowners and renters to disclose information about firearms they own. Assembly member Mike Gipson, and State Senator Catherine Blakespear are the two leading California Democrat lawmakers pushing this legislation.

Section 2086 will be an addition to the Insurance Code pertaining to AB-3067.

The questions include information as to the number of firearms in the home, the method of storage, and how many firearms are stored in vehicles on the property. The questions include whether or not the firearms are in locked containers or not.

This is a direct assault on the Second Amendment rights in the state. As many of you know, this also is the first step in gun confiscation – identifying where the guns are located.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk pointed out that the State of California is attacking gun owners while letting rampant crime and child exploitation go unchecked.

“California couldn’t care less about retail theft, child mutilation, infanticide, or illegals breaking into America, but it feels entitled to harass law abiding gun owners. Will California use this database to punish gun owners?” Kirk said on X.

California Democrats are waging a war on the Second Amendment. This is what a one-party rule looks like with Democrats in charge.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) recently signed a law that banned people from carrying firearms in virtually all public places.

Thankfully, the courts stepped in and blocked the newly signed law.

In December, a federal judge temporarily blocked the newly signed California law that banned people from carrying firearms in virtually all public places.

“The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September was set to take effect Jan. 1. It would have prohibited people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban would apply whether the person has a permit to carry a concealed weapon or not. One exception would be for privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their premises.” AP previously reported.

US District Judge Cormac Carney of the Central District of California, a Bush appointee, granted the ban and issued a scathing statement.

Judge Carney called the law, which was signed by California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, a “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.”

The law, which would have gone into effect on January 1, banned guns from 26 public places including banks, zoos, churches, and public parks. The law would have prohibited people with concealed carry permits to carry firearms in the banned places.

Meanwhile, California has seen a spike in crime rates since the state has been controlled by leftist politicians and corrupt DAs who standby and do nothing. Smash and grabs have been a common occurrence in the last few years with little to no consequences.