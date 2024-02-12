Breaking: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Transfers Power Hours After Return to Hospital

The Pentagon announced Sunday evening that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin transferred power to Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks hours after being hospitalized Sunday afternoon with suspected bladder issues. The Pentagon had initially said Austin was retaining the powers of SecDef in an earlier statement.

Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday by his security detail.

Austin is suffering complications from surgery for prostate cancer that put him in the hospital for several weeks starting in late December. Austin kept his illness and hospitalization secret from Joe Biden, much of his staff and the public, prompting calls for his resignation. When Austin returned to the Pentagon in late January he had a noticeable limp.

Feb. 11, 2024 Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder provided the following update on Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s health status: Earlier today, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue. He is still at the hospital and receiving treatment. At approximately 4:55 pm today, Secretary Austin transferred the functions and duties of the office of the Secretary of Defense to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. The Deputy Secretary of Defense has assumed the functions and duties. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified. We will provide additional updates on Secretary Austin’s condition as soon as possible.

