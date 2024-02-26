BREAKING: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Announces Her Resignation

Ronna McDaniel announced Monday morning she would resign next month as chairwoman of the RNC, ending a seven-year run as leader of the organization.

This decision follows President Trump’s dominant win in the South Carolina primary Saturday and less than two weeks after Trump endorsed a new group of leaders to take over the organization. This includes North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley as chairman, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair, and top campaign aide Chris LaCivita as the party’s chief operating officer.

Here is her full statement to the New York Times:

Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee’s first small-dollar grassroots donor program, strengthening our state parties through our Growing Republican Organizations to Win program, expanding the Party through minority outreach at our community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early. I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing. The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee, and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.

Jim Hoft previously reported McDaniel was expected to make this move. Now it’s official.

McDaniel has been one of the worst leaders in the party’s history. Since taking over 2017, Republicans have experienced nothing but misery, losing eight gubernatorial races, three Senate seats, 19 House seats, and a presidential race.

Worse than that, McDaniel has remained mostly silent as top Republican leaders including President Trump have been the victims of unrelenting lawfare by the Marxist-Democrats.

TGP previously reported donations to the RNC reached an 8-year low under Ronna McDaniel. Now the party is likely going to have to open to boost the dismal number and also pay the bill.

Her out-of-control spending has also weighed on the party’s performance. RedState last month issued a shocking report regarding the spending habits of the RNC under McDaniel’s leadership.

The report specifically highlighted a troubling pattern of expenditure on extraneous items and follows the initial expose in December 2022 which highlighted millions in donor funds being wasted on luxury items and high-end entertainment.

ABC notes because McDaniel is resigning from her role, the next step to elect a new chair and co-chair is a vote from the majority of the 168 RNC members present at their next gathering, which is the spring training meeting on March 8.

A candidate must have at least the majority vote of the RNC in each of three states to have their names placed in nomination.