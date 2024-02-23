BREAKING: RINO Anti-Trump Candidate Who Donated to Letitia James Wins Nomination for US Senate Race in New York State

by
Mike Sapraicone

New York Republicans screwed the pooch and delivered another terrible so-called GOP candidate for the 2024 US Senate Election in New York.

Mike Sapraicone won 84% of the New York Republican County Chair vote for Senate Nominee.

News Today reports,

BINGHAMTON — New York State Republican Party leaders on Thursday nominated retired NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone to challenge Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for her seat in Congress.
“Our nation needs to find its way back. To achieve that requires a tough cop on the beat,” said Sapraicone, 67, of Glen Head, at the party’s nominating convention. Sapraicone received 84% of the party’s weighted vote.

Sapraicone, who serves as CEO of a private security company, last year had considered a run to unseat Rep. George Santos (R-NY)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Sapraicone is a dirty cop and a bad nominee for Republicans in the Big Apple.

It was discovered today that Sapraicone’s company, Squad Security Inc., donated to Letitia James’ witchhunt against Trump when she was running in 2022:

While serving with the 114th Precinct Detective Squad, Sapraicone faced at least four complaints alleging unlawful use of force and abuse of authority, and he was accused of suppressing evidence and fabricating a confession in one case where the judge found that the Defendant’s Brady Rights were violated. This resulted in a $3,300,000 Settlement paid out to Robert Majors, who was convicted of armed robbery and wrongfully incarcerated for 21 years.

The two other candidates, Trump supporter Cara Castronuova and Republican Josh Eisen, needed 25% of the weighted vote of New York Republican Chairs to run a primary. Castronuova came in second place after Sapraicone, beating Eisen.

New York Young Republican Communications Director Paul Ingrassia shared the results of the New York Republican vote:

New York Republican Chairman Gavin Wax slammed Sapraicone for donating to Marxist Letitia James, who sued President Trump in a bogus lawsuit to penalize him for practicing business in New York.

Please contact the New York State Republican Headquarters or your local New York State Chair to ask they rescind their nomination of an unelectable candidate that backed Trump’s adversary Leticia James in 2022.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.